A prayer for ‘deliverance from oppression’ that the Justice and Peace Commission of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese intended to run in a local newspaper after the national security law’s adoption has been scrapped. Photo: AFP
After pushback from diocese, Catholic group drops plan to run post-national security law prayer for Hong Kong in local newspaper
- Church officials said they took issue both with the crowdfunding campaign that would have paid for the ad as well as the content of the prayer
- Praying for deliverance from ‘oppression and slavery’ could be interpreted as ‘targeting the Hong Kong government’, local divinity professor suggests
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
