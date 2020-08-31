An aerial view of Hung Shui Kiu facing northeast, towards Tuen Mun, where the Liber Research Community identified the largest brownfield cluster in the New Territories. Photo: Roy Issa
Plan to build new homes on brownfield sites in New Territories inefficient, not bold enough, Hong Kong think tank says
- Our Hong Kong Foundation proposes four large sites for business parks, logistics operations
- Hard to move occupants from brownfield sites which are ‘too small, scattered, poorly located’
Topic | Hong Kong housing
An aerial view of Hung Shui Kiu facing northeast, towards Tuen Mun, where the Liber Research Community identified the largest brownfield cluster in the New Territories. Photo: Roy Issa