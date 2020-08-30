A church-backed group helping the underprivileged hosted a press conference for its survey laying out the struggles of some pupils trying to take online classes. Photo: Edmond So
Disadvantaged Hong Kong pupils struggling with online classes during coronavirus pandemic ‘need more government help’
- Education Bureau accused of failing to meet its responsibilities for underprivileged households
- Society for Community Organisation calls on officials to increase the internet subsidy and consider technology upgrades for low-income families
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A church-backed group helping the underprivileged hosted a press conference for its survey laying out the struggles of some pupils trying to take online classes. Photo: Edmond So