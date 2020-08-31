Cai Chongguo fled to Hong Kong following the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. He was forced to tread water for four hours when the captain of his cornered fishing vessel told him he had to jump overboard. Photo: Cai Chongguo
Age of national security law and fleeing Hong Kong activists stir memories of nine-hour swims, brushes with death on the waves for trio
- Cai Chongguo, Lew Mon-hung and Tsang Kin-shing remember the dangers at sea all too well
- ‘They were definitely risking their lives, as a speedboat could hardly stand the strong waves,’ says Tsang, a veteran of multiple journeys to the disputed Diaoyu Islands
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
