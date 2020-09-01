The sun sets over Lion Rock mountain, namesake of the people’s choice category of the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: Getty Images
Online voting opens for Spirit of Hong Kong Lion Rock People’s Choice Award, recognising city’s unsung heroes
- Finalists include a domestic worker who selflessly aids her peers, a pioneering researcher, and an entrepreneur who overcame polio and prejudice
- The awards, co-organised by the Post and property developer Sino Group, aim to honour those whose inspirational work too often goes unnoticed
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
