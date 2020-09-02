The incident occurred in Lau Fau Shan in northwestern Hong Kong. Photo: HandoutThe incident occurred in Lau Fau Shan in northwestern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
The incident occurred in Lau Fau Shan in northwestern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Ten people fall ill after tear gas used at police firing range blows into Hong Kong village, source says

  • People report feeling unwell at Ha Pak Nai Village in Lau Fau Shan around 4pm and ambulances were called
  • Irritant being used in drill at Tsing Shan Firing Range to blame, force insider says

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 6:33pm, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The incident occurred in Lau Fau Shan in northwestern Hong Kong. Photo: HandoutThe incident occurred in Lau Fau Shan in northwestern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
The incident occurred in Lau Fau Shan in northwestern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE