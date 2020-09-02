The incident occurred in Lau Fau Shan in northwestern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Ten people fall ill after tear gas used at police firing range blows into Hong Kong village, source says
- People report feeling unwell at Ha Pak Nai Village in Lau Fau Shan around 4pm and ambulances were called
- Irritant being used in drill at Tsing Shan Firing Range to blame, force insider says
