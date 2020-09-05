Veteran Hong Kong performer Tam Ping-man died on Saturday. Photo: YouTubeVeteran Hong Kong performer Tam Ping-man died on Saturday. Photo: YouTube
Legendary Hong Kong actor and ‘king of the voice-over’ Tam Ping-man dies at 86

  • Among hundreds of roles, the veteran performer gave voice locally to Marlon Brando’s character in The Godfather
  • In a career spanning more than 60 years he was TVB’s longest-serving voice actor and a major part in its hit variety show, Enjoy Yourself Tonight

Topic |   Obituaries
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 5:38pm, 5 Sep, 2020

