Children have been taking e-classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: four in five needy Hong Kong families can’t afford a computer for children’s e-learning, study finds
- Some pupils have to share their parents’ mobile phones with their siblings to take online classes, Alliance for Children Development Rights finds
- About 18 per cent of the parents say they do not have Wi-fi at home
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Children have been taking e-classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters