Children have been taking e-classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ReutersChildren have been taking e-classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: four in five needy Hong Kong families can’t afford a computer for children’s e-learning, study finds

  • Some pupils have to share their parents’ mobile phones with their siblings to take online classes, Alliance for Children Development Rights finds
  • About 18 per cent of the parents say they do not have Wi-fi at home

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:57pm, 6 Sep, 2020

