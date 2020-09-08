Dr Cecilia Lam, CEO of the Rehabaid Society, with patients at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus has meant more work for past Spirit of Hong Kong Awards winner, whose charity is helping those with disabilities and special needs
- Rehabaid Society chief Dr Cecilia Lam says her team is providing more service and support during pandemic
- They normally deal with 50 cases a week but the figure has jumped to 80
