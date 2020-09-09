People wear masks while shopping at a market in Mong Kok in August. Photo: K. Y. ChengPeople wear masks while shopping at a market in Mong Kok in August. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s population will be a little smaller, a lot greyer by 2069, according to new government projections

  • The new official figures predict the city’s population will peak at 8.11 million in 2041, before dropping to 7.35 million by 2069
  • By that time, nearly two in five residents will be above retirement age, the Census and Statistics Department report says

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:37pm, 9 Sep, 2020

