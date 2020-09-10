People queue up for application forms at the Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chance to own home trumps economic and political uncertainty for Hongkongers, as applications open for newest batch of subsidised flats
- Applications for lottery opens with units in four new developments in Diamond Hill, Fo Tan, Ma On Shan and Fanling up for sale
- Prices range from HK$1.23 million to HK$5.13 million, with draw to be made in January
Topic | Hong Kong economy
People queue up for application forms at the Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Photo: Sam Tsang