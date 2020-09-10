People queue up for application forms at the Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Photo: Sam TsangPeople queue up for application forms at the Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Chance to own home trumps economic and political uncertainty for Hongkongers, as applications open for newest batch of subsidised flats

  • Applications for lottery opens with units in four new developments in Diamond Hill, Fo Tan, Ma On Shan and Fanling up for sale
  • Prices range from HK$1.23 million to HK$5.13 million, with draw to be made in January

Gigi Choy
Updated: 4:25pm, 10 Sep, 2020

