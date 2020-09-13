Christoph Poppen has been principal guest conductor of the Hong Kong Sinfonietta for five years. Photo: HandoutChristoph Poppen has been principal guest conductor of the Hong Kong Sinfonietta for five years. Photo: Handout
Christoph Poppen has been principal guest conductor of the Hong Kong Sinfonietta for five years. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: German conductor Christoph Poppen quarantined in Hong Kong warns live classical music faces losing its audience

  • Principal guest conductor of Hong Kong Sinfonietta is confined to Wan Chai hotel ahead of concert before an empty City Hall because of Covid-19 curbs
  • Classical music’s future in front of a live audience is ‘very fragile’ across the world, he warns

Oliver Chou
Updated: 4:09pm, 13 Sep, 2020

