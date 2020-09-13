Young people walk through Tsim Sha Tsui. A survey found just over 38 per cent indicated they trusted the government. Photo: Dickson LeeYoung people walk through Tsim Sha Tsui. A survey found just over 38 per cent indicated they trusted the government. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Just window dressing’ – poll finds most young people in Hong Kong would shun seat on official advisory committees

  • Almost three-quarters of respondents would steer clear of scheme aimed at encouraging residents under age of 35 to take up roles
  • Despite city leader setting goal of 15pc participation by mid-2022, rate hovers at 11.6pc, with many harbouring doubts over groups’ effectiveness

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:26pm, 13 Sep, 2020

