Golf carts are used to get around Discovery Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Woman taken to hospital as blaze engulfs about 60 golf carts in Hong Kong’s Discovery Bay
- Fire broke out at the parking bays of golf club on the resort-like complex’s Bijou Drive at about 8.30pm
- Carts, which can cost a small fortune to buy, are used by residents to get around the development as private cars are not allowed
