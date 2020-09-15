Golf carts are used to get around Discovery Bay. Photo: Nora TamGolf carts are used to get around Discovery Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Woman taken to hospital as blaze engulfs about 60 golf carts in Hong Kong’s Discovery Bay

  • Fire broke out at the parking bays of golf club on the resort-like complex’s Bijou Drive at about 8.30pm
  • Carts, which can cost a small fortune to buy, are used by residents to get around the development as private cars are not allowed

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:54am, 15 Sep, 2020

