Coronavirus: Hong Kong watchdog warns residents portable air purifiers test poorly in real-life conditions

  • Overall performance of 10 wearable negative ion purifiers disappointing, Consumer Council says, even after an hour of operation in confined space
  • Hongkongers better off simply washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, council head Gilly Wong says

Kanis Leung
Updated: 5:01pm, 15 Sep, 2020

