Closed venues, cancelled programmes: Hong Kong artists anxious for pandemic measures to ease, so the show can go on

  • Dancers, musicians, Cantonese opera performers keep in shape, waiting for shows to resume
  • With no income through most of 2020, some artists forced to take up part-time jobs to survive

Fiona Sun
Updated: 12:39pm, 19 Sep, 2020

Jessica Burrows (centre), from the Hong Kong Ballet, has spent much of the coronavirus-hit year practising alone. Photo: Nora Tam
