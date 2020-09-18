Jimmy Sham says Hong Kong laws violate the constitutional right to equality by refusing to recognise homosexual marriages from overseas. Photo: Felix WongJimmy Sham says Hong Kong laws violate the constitutional right to equality by refusing to recognise homosexual marriages from overseas. Photo: Felix Wong
Jimmy Sham says Hong Kong laws violate the constitutional right to equality by refusing to recognise homosexual marriages from overseas. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s High Court rejects legal bid for city to recognise foreign same-sex marriages, following judicial review from activist Jimmy Sham

  • Sham argued city violated the constitutional right to equality by refusing to recognise homosexual marriages from overseas
  • High Court on Friday delivering two key judgments on the rights of sexual minorities in Hong Kong

Jasmine Siu
