A mother adjusts her daughter’s face mask during an outing in Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse
‘Life shouldn’t stop because you had a child’: Hong Kong’s young mums want to work but find opportunities few and far between
- New survey shows that less than 25 per cent of city’s young mothers are working full or part-time
- Government urged to help pay for child care so they can return to employment or their studies
Topic | Hong Kong economy
A mother adjusts her daughter’s face mask during an outing in Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse