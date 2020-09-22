Dr Douglas Shum offers free traditional Chinese medicine consultations through his Light of Raphael clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Nora Tam
Two past Spirit of Hong Kong winners show need to extend helping hand in time of crisis
- Chinese medicine practitioner Douglas Shum offers consultations, usually for free, to the elderly at his clinic and encourages them to get a Covid-19 test
- Ivan Chan runs the Home Repair Learning academy, where middle-aged residents learn handyman skills, with some going on to find paying jobs
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
