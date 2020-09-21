Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong (left) and Carmen Kong, secretary of the Community Care Task Force, unveil a cash handout for new arrivals to the city on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to give one-time handout of HK$10,000 to non-permanent residents in need
- Critics of move maintain newcomers to Hong Kong haven’t contributed enough to warrant help, while supporters insist they are part of city’s fabric
- Welfare chief Dr Law Chi-kwong says city is obliged to help all ‘who are bona fide residents of Hong Kong’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong (left) and Carmen Kong, secretary of the Community Care Task Force, unveil a cash handout for new arrivals to the city on Monday. Photo: Edmond So