Zamira Monteiro thinks Hong Kong’s foreign domestic workers need to develop a better understanding of their finances. Photo: Edmond So
Funding boost for project to empower Hong Kong’s domestic helpers
- Zamira Monteiro’s initiative was one of two winning projects from the 2020 Pitching Day, and is about to receive HK$400,000
- The programme is co-organised by Operation Santa Claus, an annual fundraising campaign jointly run by the South China Morning Post and RTHK
