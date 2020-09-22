A worker having his meal on a footpath in Wan Chai amid the dine-in ban on July 30. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Survey mapping online behaviour of Hongkongers amid Covid-19 says they were most angry during dine-in ban on July 29
- Survey was based on 400,000 posts on social media, more than 4.7 million online comments, and interactions among internet users between May 16 and September 6
- It says city residents were the happiest on July 19, when a coronavirus cluster emerged among those who celebrated Hong Kong’s handover anniversary at a Mong Kok banquet
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A worker having his meal on a footpath in Wan Chai amid the dine-in ban on July 30. Photo: K. Y. Cheng