Hong Kong /  Society

Hongkongers’ quality of life amid protests last year slipped to poorer level than that during Sars: Chinese University survey

  • The ratings, released by the university’s Centre for Quality of Life, show the city’s economic index in 2019 was at its lowest since 2002
  • The overall quality-of-life score in 2019 was also the lowest on record, along with scores for freedom of speech and government performance

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:04pm, 23 Sep, 2020

