The overall quality-of-life score in 2019 was the lowest since 2002. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers’ quality of life amid protests last year slipped to poorer level than that during Sars: Chinese University survey
- The ratings, released by the university’s Centre for Quality of Life, show the city’s economic index in 2019 was at its lowest since 2002
- The overall quality-of-life score in 2019 was also the lowest on record, along with scores for freedom of speech and government performance
Topic | Hong Kong protests
