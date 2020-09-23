Civil service chief Patrick Nip has sparked concerns among government employees with recent remarks on a new oath-taking rule. Photo: K. Y. ChengCivil service chief Patrick Nip has sparked concerns among government employees with recent remarks on a new oath-taking rule. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

National security law: Hong Kong civil servants worried over planned loyalty pledge, with union asking bureau to define ‘red line’

  • An attendee at a consultation session with civil service minister Patrick Nip says he was vague on how new oath-taking rules would be implemented
  • The leader of a government employee union, meanwhile, calls on bureau to ‘make very clear the legal implications’ of the pledge

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:09am, 24 Sep, 2020

