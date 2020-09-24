Hong Kong’s economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson WongHong Kong’s economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
No consensus on Hong Kong minimum wage for first time ever, sources say on commission meeting

  • Labour sector representatives say wage should go up to at least HK$39 per hour, but business sector members insist on HK$37.50 or HK$38
  • Ball now in government’s court on whether level should increase at all

Phila Siu
Updated: 9:35pm, 24 Sep, 2020

