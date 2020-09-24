An aerial view of the vacant plot next to Hong Kong Disneyland, which the theme park has now surrendered the right to develop. Photo: Sam Tsang
What now for empty Disney plot? Hong Kong government ‘must work with theme park’ on use for forfeited land
- The theme park lost its rights to develop the 60-hectare site because it couldn’t commit to a near-term expansion
- However, under an agreement Disney struck with the government, the use of the plot is hampered by numerous restrictions
