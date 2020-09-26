Many poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Reuters
Helpless in Hong Kong: low-income new arrivals from mainland China struggle with job losses, lack of support during Covid-19
- Many poor families from mainland do not qualify for one-off HK$10,000 government allowance
- Pandemic adds to burdens of new arrivals coping with illness, reduced income, discrimination
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Many poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Reuters