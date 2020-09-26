Many poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: ReutersMany poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Reuters
Many poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Society

Helpless in Hong Kong: low-income new arrivals from mainland China struggle with job losses, lack of support during Covid-19

  • Many poor families from mainland do not qualify for one-off HK$10,000 government allowance
  • Pandemic adds to burdens of new arrivals coping with illness, reduced income, discrimination

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:34am, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Many poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: ReutersMany poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Reuters
Many poor families are struggling in Hong Kong, especially as not all are eligible for the government’s HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE