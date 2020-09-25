A police spokesman said when officers arrived at the scene at about 5pm, only the largest boar was still present. The animal then returned to the wooded hillside area shortly after the arrival of staff from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD). No one was injured.

Bank of China employees could be heard shouting their concern when the eldest boar slid on a concrete slope near the pool outside. Photo: YouTube

Wild boars, known as adept swimmers, have increasingly been seen venturing out of the woods and into Hong Kong’s urban areas in recent years, ending up in residential buildings, shopping centres and even the airport. Some have also wandered into barbecue areas in country parks in search for food.

Advertisement

But not all encounters with the rogue animals are peaceful.

rammed and bitten by a boar In October 2018, two elderly Hongkongers were sent to hospital after beingat a public housing estate in Diamond Hill.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter By submitting, you consent to receiving marketing emails from SCMP. If you don't want these, tick here 6B1FDAD6-60B5-4903-B226-20E1F69526C6 A78CFAA3-4476-4D2E-9532-6964C7818426 8FC7119B-E3B6-4B07-830B-A4CC679CBD0E@1x 5D61FD51-E531-4B39-BEC8-FB22B6639328 SIGN UP SENDING By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

attacked by a boar near an exit of the MTR’s HKU station In July the same year, a 39-year-old woman was, while another woman reported that her husband had been injured by a wild pig on nearby Babington Path. The University of Hong Kong issued a warning to staff and students to be on the lookout for boars.

The wild boars examine a pool outside Bank of China’s Hong Kong headquarters before taking a dip on Thursday. Photo: YouTube

during a Legislative Council meeting last year The problem was even brought to the attention of Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor

After a review of potential strategies, the AFCD came up with a multipronged pilot scheme to manage the boar situation, including stepped up intervention by its staff, better management of potential food sources such as rubbish bins, and educating the public against feeding wild animals.

As of March last year, 166 wild pigs were captured, and 121 of them were relocated to remote countryside areas.

In the 2019-20 financial year, the AFCD also upped the number of staff members responsible for managing the city’s wild pigs from six to 26.

The AFCD mentioned on its website that, in general, wild boars were secretive and wary of human contact. However, if provoked or threatened, they could become aggressive and attack humans, particularly dominant males or sows with piglets.

Advertisement

The department also reminded the public not to approach any wild pig, including piglets, and not to feed or provoke them if encountered on the street. People should hide behind barriers and wait until the animals have left.

Dr Gary Ades, head of the fauna conservation department at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden in Tai Po, said the incident clearly involved a mother boar and her offspring, and that they could have been searching for food on the hillside above Central before becoming trapped in the urban surroundings.

Advertisement

“The poor urban design close to the forested areas of Hong Kong often causes wild animals like boars to get confused and unable to return to the forest because of fences, walls and property that has no animal friendly design,” he said. “Boars start to panic when there are a lot of people around and get even more confused.”

He added that the public had facilitated an increase in boar numbers through feeding of the animals, but also noted that increased development near Hong Kong’s green areas meant there were bound to be conflicts between humans and wild animals.