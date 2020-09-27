F. K. Lee, 43, and her two-year-old son photographed in Kwai Chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘We did our part for Hong Kong’: families count down to moving into new homes in estate used as Covid-19 quarantine centre
- Disappointed by delay, residents add up cost of paying rent while waiting for new homes
- Three of five blocks still being used for quarantine likely to be returned to tenants in January
