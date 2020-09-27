Jimmy Sham had filed a lawsuit for Hong Kong to recognise overseas same-sex marriages. Photo: Felix WongJimmy Sham had filed a lawsuit for Hong Kong to recognise overseas same-sex marriages. Photo: Felix Wong
Jimmy Sham had filed a lawsuit for Hong Kong to recognise overseas same-sex marriages. Photo: Felix Wong
Lead on recognising same-sex unions in Hong Kong must start with government not courts, lawyers and activists say

  • Burden should not be left on people to mount legal challenges on the grounds of discrimination, human rights lawyers and activists say
  • Raymond Chan, city’s only openly gay legislator, calls for public consultation on allowing same-sex unions in Hong Kong

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 10:00am, 27 Sep, 2020

