ParknShop and Wellcome had proposed a variety of measures for giving back to the community. Photo: Winson WongParknShop and Wellcome had proposed a variety of measures for giving back to the community. Photo: Winson Wong
ParknShop and Wellcome had proposed a variety of measures for giving back to the community. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong supermarket giants told ‘give back’ plans might need a rethink, as consumer boss raises doubt over proposals

  • ParknShop and Wellcome had wanted to hold lucky draw and freeze prices as way of fulfilling conditions of government cash
  • Officials raise questions over schemes and tells chains they need to be more transparent

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:37pm, 27 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
ParknShop and Wellcome had proposed a variety of measures for giving back to the community. Photo: Winson WongParknShop and Wellcome had proposed a variety of measures for giving back to the community. Photo: Winson Wong
ParknShop and Wellcome had proposed a variety of measures for giving back to the community. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE