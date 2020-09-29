Spirit of Hong Kong 2019 award winner and Professor Stephen Chu is examining the impact of coronavirus on local arts and culture. Photo: Nora TamSpirit of Hong Kong 2019 award winner and Professor Stephen Chu is examining the impact of coronavirus on local arts and culture. Photo: Nora Tam
Spirit of Hong Kong Award winner examines the impact of Covid-19 on local arts and culture

  • Professor Stephen Chu Yiu-wai notes that Covid-19-inspired art is already starting to trickle out
  • Chu says the sight of deserted streets and the hardships caused by social distancing have left an indelible imprint on people’s minds

Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:06am, 29 Sep, 2020

Spirit of Hong Kong 2019 award winner and Professor Stephen Chu is examining the impact of coronavirus on local arts and culture. Photo: Nora Tam
