Domestic helpers in Hong Kong gather on their day off. Photo: Edmond So
No pay rise for Hong Kong’s domestic helpers in coming year, government says, as Covid-19 hammers economy
- Minimum wage of foreign domestic workers will remain at HK$4,630 a month and food allowance at HK$1,121, government says
- Decision draws criticism from both helpers and employers, who said a pay cut was in order because of the economic situation
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
