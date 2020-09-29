Domestic helpers in Hong Kong gather on their day off. Photo: Edmond SoDomestic helpers in Hong Kong gather on their day off. Photo: Edmond So
No pay rise for Hong Kong’s domestic helpers in coming year, government says, as Covid-19 hammers economy

  • Minimum wage of foreign domestic workers will remain at HK$4,630 a month and food allowance at HK$1,121, government says
  • Decision draws criticism from both helpers and employers, who said a pay cut was in order because of the economic situation

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:52pm, 29 Sep, 2020

