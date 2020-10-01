Rupert Dover was among police officers commended by the chief executive. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police officers, staff recognised in honours list for efforts during city’s anti-government protests
- Police force wins 94 awards in recognition of its performance during the social unrest that rocked the city last year
- Bernard Chan, the Hong Kong leader’s top adviser, awarded the city’s highest honour while health care workers recognised for work during pandemic
