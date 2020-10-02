Protesters wave US flags as they march to the Consulate General of the United States in support of America’s Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in September 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
US includes Hongkongers among refugees whose applications will be prioritised
- In its annual proposal on refugee admissions, the State Department added Hong Kong to the list of specific groups for the first time
- The move is the latest in a series of US actions following a Chinese national security law that threatens pro-democracy activists in the city
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
