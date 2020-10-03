Student Aman Lakhwani created a photo book to raise money for an Indian school and orphanage. Photo: Dickson Lee
Spurred by coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong student publishes photo book to raise funds for Indian children’s home
- Student Aman Lakhwani wanted to find a way to give back amid the ongoing pandemic
- HK$100 of the proceeds from each copy of the book are donated to the Good Shepherd Agricultural Mission, which houses 65 children, and is a school to some 700
