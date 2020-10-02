Families were out in force to enjoy the long weekend. Photo: Dickson LeeFamilies were out in force to enjoy the long weekend. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong cable car gets boost as hundreds line up for a change of scene amid months of Covid-19 restrictions

  • Lines, mostly of families with children, began forming in the morning at the Ngong Ping 360 terminus in Tung Chung for panoramic 25-minute trip
  • Friday was its busiest day since reopening on September 11 and all 108 cable cars on the 5.7km route were in use as visitors enjoyed long weekend

Fiona Sun
Updated: 11:21pm, 2 Oct, 2020

