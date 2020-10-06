Hong Kong Golf Club general manager Ian Gardner (third left) poses with golfers and club mascot Fanling Freddie at the club’s Open Day. Photo: May Tse
With club open again after pandemic-related shutdown, Hong Kong golfers gather to contribute to a good cause – and squeeze in 18 holes
- The Hong Kong Golf Club hosted an Open Day on October 1 in support of the charity Operation Santa Claus
- The club is set to hold another benefit for the charity and others on October 11
