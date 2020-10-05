A new survey has found that an overwhelming number of members of ethnic minority groups have faced discrimination when house-hunting. Photo: Felix WongA new survey has found that an overwhelming number of members of ethnic minority groups have faced discrimination when house-hunting. Photo: Felix Wong
A new survey has found that an overwhelming number of members of ethnic minority groups have faced discrimination when house-hunting. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Discrimination is rampant for members of Hong Kong ethnic minority groups seeking housing, survey finds

  • More than half of respondents said landlords simply would not rent to them, while more than 60 per cent complained of ‘unwelcoming attitudes’
  • The study’s organisers called on the city to plug gaps in its anti-discrimination law to better ensure renters were protected

Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:18pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A new survey has found that an overwhelming number of members of ethnic minority groups have faced discrimination when house-hunting. Photo: Felix WongA new survey has found that an overwhelming number of members of ethnic minority groups have faced discrimination when house-hunting. Photo: Felix Wong
A new survey has found that an overwhelming number of members of ethnic minority groups have faced discrimination when house-hunting. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE