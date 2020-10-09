A woman crosses the Lo Wu border before it was closed due to the pandemic. Photo: Edmond SoA woman crosses the Lo Wu border before it was closed due to the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
‘They don’t want Hongkongers’ – how city’s rising wave of Covid-19 infections is snarling deal on opening border with mainland China

  • The mainland has been highly successful in limiting the spread of the pandemic, with zero infections viewed as the national standard
  • Hong Kong, desperate for a travel agreement to bring in tourist dollars, might find that a difficult target to hit, especially with a fourth wave on the horizon

Chris Lau , Gary Cheung , Natalie Wong and Victor Ting

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Oct, 2020

