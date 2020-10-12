Hei Ling Chau, off east Lantau Island, would become a business centre under the proposed reclamation project. Photo: Martin ChanHei Ling Chau, off east Lantau Island, would become a business centre under the proposed reclamation project. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong government should turn to private sector to help make Lantau Tomorrow Vision dream a reality, think tank says

  • Our Hong Kong Foundation says officials should consider options after city’s cash reserves were battered by coronavirus
  • First stage of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s plan calls for building artificial islands covering 1,000 hectares

Gigi Choy
Updated: 10:00am, 12 Oct, 2020

Hei Ling Chau, off east Lantau Island, would become a business centre under the proposed reclamation project. Photo: Martin ChanHei Ling Chau, off east Lantau Island, would become a business centre under the proposed reclamation project. Photo: Martin Chan
Hei Ling Chau, off east Lantau Island, would become a business centre under the proposed reclamation project. Photo: Martin Chan
