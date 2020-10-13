Walkers struggle with the wind in Sai Kung, although parts of the city have not felt much of Nangka’s force. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tropical Storm Nangka sets record as farthest cyclone to trigger a No 8 signal in Hong Kong
- Weather conditions seem mild in parts of Hong Kong for a No 8 signal, but experts point to ‘superimposition’ phenomenon
- Nangka brings gale-force winds to the city despite only coming within 440km on Tuesday
Topic | Weather
Walkers struggle with the wind in Sai Kung, although parts of the city have not felt much of Nangka’s force. Photo: Dickson Lee