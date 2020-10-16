The area around the Thistle Street Rest Garden in Mong Kok, the site of a planned redevelopment scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee The area around the Thistle Street Rest Garden in Mong Kok, the site of a planned redevelopment scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
The area around the Thistle Street Rest Garden in Mong Kok, the site of a planned redevelopment scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority unveils new plan to build 300 flats, new community spaces in Mong Kok

  • The plan, which needs to be approved by the chief executive and Executive Council, calls for new flats to be two-bedroom units
  • It also involves the renovation of a local public garden, and the creation of a plaza linking it to nearby shops

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:04pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The area around the Thistle Street Rest Garden in Mong Kok, the site of a planned redevelopment scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee The area around the Thistle Street Rest Garden in Mong Kok, the site of a planned redevelopment scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
The area around the Thistle Street Rest Garden in Mong Kok, the site of a planned redevelopment scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE