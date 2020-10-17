A visitor at the Hong Kong Story exhibition at the Museum of History, which is about to undergo a revamp. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Museum’s ‘Hong Kong Story’ exhibition to go hi-tech in major revamp, but history buffs wonder how much will change
- Some experts ask if China’s role in city’s history will be puffed up when exhibits get updated
- Interactive displays likely to replace exhibition’s many large-scale models, life-size replicas
Topic | Old Hong Kong
