The Post was bestowed with the Online News Association award on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
South China Morning Post wins big at Online Journalism Awards for coverage of Hong Kong protests, coronavirus pandemic, Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
- Judges praise the newspaper’s use of interactive multimedia content and in-depth analysis to tell biggest stories of the year
- The Post was one of the first to report on the emergence of the coronavirus in Wuhan at the end of last year, deploying infographics and other visual content
