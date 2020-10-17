The Post was bestowed with the Online News Association award on Saturday. Photo: SCMP The Post was bestowed with the Online News Association award on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
South China Morning Post wins big at Online Journalism Awards for coverage of Hong Kong protests, coronavirus pandemic, Tiananmen crackdown anniversary

  • Judges praise the newspaper’s use of interactive multimedia content and in-depth analysis to tell biggest stories of the year
  • The Post was one of the first to report on the emergence of the coronavirus in Wuhan at the end of last year, deploying infographics and other visual content

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:37pm, 17 Oct, 2020

