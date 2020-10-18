The average salary of a foreign domestic worker in Hong Kong has topped HK$5,000 for the first time ever, according to data gathered by HelperChoice. Photo: Nora Tam
Salaries of Hong Kong foreign domestic workers top HK$5,000 for first time, but Covid-19 piles on pressure from families back home
- Many have lost their jobs during pandemic, economic downturn, says online portal for helpers
- Some have demanded pay rise, knowing pandemic prevented employers getting new domestic workers
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
The average salary of a foreign domestic worker in Hong Kong has topped HK$5,000 for the first time ever, according to data gathered by HelperChoice. Photo: Nora Tam