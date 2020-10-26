Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

New ‘rural villas’ smack of illegal deals between Hong Kong villagers and developers, research group says

  • Smart designs, walled estates, security guards among signs these aren’t village ‘small houses’
  • Lands Department says it will look at Liber group’s research into illegal deals in New Territories

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:09am, 26 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE