Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New ‘rural villas’ smack of illegal deals between Hong Kong villagers and developers, research group says
- Smart designs, walled estates, security guards among signs these aren’t village ‘small houses’
- Lands Department says it will look at Liber group’s research into illegal deals in New Territories
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Liber Research Community released a report on a ding housing development at Tai Tong Village in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong