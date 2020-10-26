Students have returned to schools after long spells of off-and-on class suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Grounded by Covid-19, children and teens are the unhappiest people in Hong Kong, survey finds
- The city’s overall happiness rating, calculated by the non-profit group HK.WeCARE, was roughly the same as last year’s, but down from 2018 and 2017
- Researchers mostly blame pandemic for downturn among young people, but say lingering disappointment over last year’s protests also plays a part
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Students have returned to schools after long spells of off-and-on class suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong