Grounded by Covid-19, children and teens are the unhappiest people in Hong Kong, survey finds

  • The city’s overall happiness rating, calculated by the non-profit group HK.WeCARE, was roughly the same as last year’s, but down from 2018 and 2017
  • Researchers mostly blame pandemic for downturn among young people, but say lingering disappointment over last year’s protests also plays a part

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:08pm, 26 Oct, 2020

