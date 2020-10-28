Supermarket chain Wellcome received HK$184.5 million from the government to retain 10,149 workers amid the Covid-19-induced economic slump. Photo: Nora Tam Supermarket chain Wellcome received HK$184.5 million from the government to retain 10,149 workers amid the Covid-19-induced economic slump. Photo: Nora Tam
Supermarket chain Wellcome received HK$184.5 million from the government to retain 10,149 workers amid the Covid-19-induced economic slump. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong supermarket chain Wellcome plans HK$80 million giveback scheme to help needy amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Supermarket chain will give away 2 million cash and meal vouchers to 250,000 families, based on money received from government relief measures
  • Pamphlets consisting of four cash vouchers of HK$50 each and four meal vouchers of HK$28 each will be distributed between mid-November and late-December

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:38pm, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Supermarket chain Wellcome received HK$184.5 million from the government to retain 10,149 workers amid the Covid-19-induced economic slump. Photo: Nora Tam Supermarket chain Wellcome received HK$184.5 million from the government to retain 10,149 workers amid the Covid-19-induced economic slump. Photo: Nora Tam
Supermarket chain Wellcome received HK$184.5 million from the government to retain 10,149 workers amid the Covid-19-induced economic slump. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE