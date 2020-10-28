Supermarket chain Wellcome received HK$184.5 million from the government to retain 10,149 workers amid the Covid-19-induced economic slump. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong supermarket chain Wellcome plans HK$80 million giveback scheme to help needy amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Supermarket chain will give away 2 million cash and meal vouchers to 250,000 families, based on money received from government relief measures
- Pamphlets consisting of four cash vouchers of HK$50 each and four meal vouchers of HK$28 each will be distributed between mid-November and late-December
