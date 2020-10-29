The government has given contracts to 34 companies to clean Hong Kong’s streets. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong ombudsman finds poor past performance in companies hired to clean streets
- Out of a possible score of 7.5, six of 14 companies received a mark of zero, two were given 1.5 and the remaining six graded with a three
- Watchdog also finds Housing Authority often takes months to repair playgrounds at public estates
Topic | Environment
